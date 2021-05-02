Sunday, May 02, 2021 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

ANI
Published : May 2, 2021, 11:39 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2021, 11:39 am IST

India also witnessed as many as 3,07,865 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,59,92,271

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)
  A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

 New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.

 

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
India also witnessed as many as 3,07,865 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 30. Of these 18,04,954 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,68,16,031, informed the health ministry.

 

Tags: covid update, covid death india

