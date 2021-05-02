Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

Sunday, May 02, 2021 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

PTI
Published : May 2, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2021, 11:17 am IST

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting. (AP Image)
Kolkata: The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 101 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till 10:30 am.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places.

 

The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.

