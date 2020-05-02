Saturday, May 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records highest single day jump in cases

THE ASIAN AGE | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : May 2, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2020, 9:32 am IST

Notably, although the cases are rising, the mortality rate in Maharashtra is dipping.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Mumbai: With 1,008 new Covid-19 cases detected in Maharashtra on Friday, the state witnessed highest single day jump in 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,506. With 26 deaths, death toll rose to 485, the state health department said. However, 106 patients were discharged after recovery.
 

The state health department stated, out of the total deaths, ten deaths were recorded in Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each Pune district, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani during the day. Fifteen of 26 patients who died had high-risk comorbidities (existing health issues), the statement said
 

When asked regarding the sudden surge in positive cases, the health officials said, intensive contact tracing, testing and quarantining of high-risk individuals have contributed to the consistently high numbers.
 

Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, commissioner, (Family Welfare), and director, National Health Mission, Maharashtra said, “Its highly contagious ailments, so we are on our toes, but due to late contact tracing, several cases have been reported. It has been noted that people are hiding their contact tracing paths. All these things make the situation even more difficult. People should come forward and get themselves tested if major symptoms are noted.”
 

He added, “There are various groups of people coming from the untraced population, but the good thing is that many of them are coming voluntarily for testing and our health officers realise that they are contacts of existing positive patients”. According to data analysis of positive patients by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), 81 per cent of the state’s patients are asymptomatic.
 

Notably, although the cases are rising, the mortality rate in Maharashtra is dipping.

