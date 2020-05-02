Saturday, May 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

Covid-19: 137 pilgrims who returned from Huzur Sahib in Nanded test positive

ANI
Published : May 2, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2020, 10:29 am IST

Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Amritsar: As many as 137 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Punjab from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, said Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "55 more devotees tested positive today (Friday) evening. People should abide by the Government's advisory and follow all the preventive measures. They should stay inside their homes. They need not worry."

Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Health Department. According to the health department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 585 and the death toll is 20.

 The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been reported, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Tags: amritsar, huzur sahib, coronavirus cases in maharashtra, coronavirus (covid-19), punjab

