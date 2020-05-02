Saturday, May 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Chhattisgarh borders to remain sealed until situation normalises: Baghel

THE ASIAN AGE | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 2, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2020, 9:37 am IST

Baghel also said he preferred gradual relaxation of lockdown norms.

File image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
 File image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday indicated that the state’s borers would continue to be sealed till the coronavirus pandemic situation normalised.

Talking to the media, Baghel ruled out possibility of opening the state borders after May 3 when the second spell of nationwide lockdown would come to an end, saying that ‘Chhattisgarh will be shut till the pandemic situation normalises’.

Baghel said he preferred gradual relaxation of lockdown norms and added that the state governments should be allowed to take decision on which districts to open depending on the pandemic situation.

Chhattisgarh is one of the few states in the country which has managed the coronavirus outbreak well, at least till now.

The state has so far recorded 40 coronavirus positive cases with no death due to the pandemic.

In fact, the state has recorded the best rate of recovery of 86 per cent (37 out of 40 Covid-19 patients recovered) in the country. Hardly five out of 28 districts in the state have so far been affected by the pandemic.

Timely intervention by the Baghel government to check coronavirus outbreak has led to emergence of Chhattisgarh as one of the best managed states in the country.

Tags: chhattisgarh, bhupesh baghel, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

Representational image.

Covid-19 pandemic: Home Ministry reconstitutes 11 empowered groups

Representational image. (PTI)

Palghar lynchings: Supreme Court directs Maharashtra government to submit report on probe

Representational Image. (PTI)

Betul girl gangraped by 7 youths, her cousin thrown into well

Representational image. (PTI)

Covid-19 death toll stands at 1,218; total cases cross 37K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham