Chhattisgarh borders to remain sealed until situation normalises: Baghel

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday indicated that the state’s borers would continue to be sealed till the coronavirus pandemic situation normalised.



Talking to the media, Baghel ruled out possibility of opening the state borders after May 3 when the second spell of nationwide lockdown would come to an end, saying that ‘Chhattisgarh will be shut till the pandemic situation normalises’.



Baghel said he preferred gradual relaxation of lockdown norms and added that the state governments should be allowed to take decision on which districts to open depending on the pandemic situation.



Chhattisgarh is one of the few states in the country which has managed the coronavirus outbreak well, at least till now.



The state has so far recorded 40 coronavirus positive cases with no death due to the pandemic.



In fact, the state has recorded the best rate of recovery of 86 per cent (37 out of 40 Covid-19 patients recovered) in the country. Hardly five out of 28 districts in the state have so far been affected by the pandemic.



Timely intervention by the Baghel government to check coronavirus outbreak has led to emergence of Chhattisgarh as one of the best managed states in the country.