India, All India

Bhopal infant beats coronavirus, discharged from hospital

PTI
Published : May 2, 2020, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

The infant, whose sample was taken for testing when she was only nine days old, returned home on Friday night.

Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

Bhopal: A 12-day-old baby girl, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged following recovery from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Saturday.

The infant, whose sample was taken for testing when she was only nine days old, returned home on Friday night after recovering from the deadly infection, a district official said.

According to the child's father, the baby, who was born on April 7 at the government-run Sultania Janana Hospital, allegedly contracted the infection from a woman health worker, who was on duty during the birth, and had later tested positive.

"My daughter has recovered and returned home last night. We have named her 'Prakriti' (nature), because she won the battle against the pandemic," he told PTI on Saturday.

Following the birth, the mother and child were discharged from the hospital on April 11, but when the news about the health worker testing positive was reported, the family contacted the authorities, he said.

On April 19, the newborn's COVID-19 test reports confirmed that she had contracted the infection, while the remaining family members tested negative, he said.

Meanwhile, a district official said the infant was quarantined with her mother at a private hospital, where she underwent treatment for 15 days.

