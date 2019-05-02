Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

Rahul, Kejriwal cried like their cousins were killed in Balakot airstrike: Amit Shah

ANI
'This is Modi government. This is BJP's government. If Pakistan fires bullets, we will reply with cannon balls,' he added.

Referring to the sloganeering incident in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016, the BJP chief accused Rahul and Kejriwal of aligning with those who wanted to break the country. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government gave a befitting reply to terrorists in Pakistan after the ghastly Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were crying as if their cousins were killed in the neighbouring country.

"On the 13th day of Pulwama attack, Narendra Modi instructed the Indian Air Force to conduct an operation. Our jawans entered Pakistan and returned after attacking terrorists in Balakot... Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal were saddened by this. There was mourning in two places - one in Rahul Gandhi's office and another at Kejriwal's office in Delhi. They were crying profusely. Were the deceased terrorists (in Balakot) your cousins?" Shah said while addressing a public rally here.

"This is Modi government. This is BJP's government. If Pakistan fires bullets, we will reply with cannon balls," he added.

Referring to the sloganeering incident in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016, the BJP chief accused Rahul and Kejriwal of aligning with those who wanted to break the country.

"Rahul Gandhi went two steps further. BJP said we want to do away with Article 370 and Article 35A and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India. He said abolish sedition law. What will we do if someone is found spying for Pakistan? Rahul and Kejriwal should answer," he said.

