Mastermind of Maoist attack that killed BJP MLA last month shot dead

On April 18, 2 Naxals, allegedly involved in Mandavi's assassination, were killed in an encounter in the forests of Dhanikarka, police said.

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter in the early morning hours of Thursday. (Representational Image)
Dantewada: A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter in the early morning hours of Thursday.

One rifle with six rounds was recovered.

The Naxal, Madvi Muyya, a resident of Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, was one of the masterminds of the attack in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and five police personnel were killed on April 9.

Mandavi's convoy was travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in Dantewada when it came under attack by the Naxals using an IED.

On April 18, two Naxals, allegedly involved in Mandavi's assassination, were killed in an encounter in the forests of Dhanikarka, according to the police.

Muyya was also one of the masterminds of Dantewada attack in which DD cameraman, Achyutanand Sahu, along with two security personnel had lost their lives in October last year.

