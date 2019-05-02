Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, All India

JD(S) workers might have voted for BJP: K'taka minister GT Deve Gowda

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 9:31 am IST

Gowda said if two parties could have combined their strength, there was no scope for BJP to win even five seats out of 28 in K'taka.

'There were some differences between the two parties. Those who were in Congress voted for Congress and those in JD(S) voted for the BJP. Similar things happened elsewhere too,' Gowda told reporters in Mysuru. (Photo: Facebook)
 'There were some differences between the two parties. Those who were in Congress voted for Congress and those in JD(S) voted for the BJP. Similar things happened elsewhere too,' Gowda told reporters in Mysuru. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister GT Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that his party JD(S) workers in Mysuru and elsewhere might have voted for the BJP, underlining the unease between ruling coalition partners.

The Congress and the JD(S) had fought the Lok Sabha elections together, but the seat sharing understanding was marred by differences between members of the two parties which had been bitter rivals before they joined hands to form government.

"There were some differences between the two parties. Those who were in Congress voted for Congress and those in JD(S) voted for the BJP. Similar things happened elsewhere too," Gowda told reporters in Mysuru.

Gowda added that if the two parties could have combined their strength, there was no scope for the BJP to win even five seats out of 28 in Karnataka.

He also pointed out that coalition should have been formalised much earlier for better coordination and results.

The statement triggered a strong reaction from the Congress, with its state president Dinesh Gundu Rao saying it was not good for the coalition government.

Expressing shock, Rao said, "I am not able to figure out how he (Gowda) had worked during the election because he has given contradictory statements. Such statements are not good for the coalition government."

"Such things would happen because those given responsibility did not work sincerely. There seems to be lack of sincerity," the Congress leader said.

He also junked Gowda's statement about delay in formalising the alliance.

"We formed the coalition much earlier. There was no delay in forming the coalition. It was announced much earlier that Mysuru will be given to Congress as per the seat sharing agreement.

"I don't know in which context Gowda spoke," Rao told reporters.

In a gleeful response, the opposition BJP said not just the JD(S) workers but the Congress leaders and workers too voted for the party.

BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister R Ashok said, "GT Deve Gowda's statement is the voice of the people. It is the opinion of the workers of both the political parties.

"Not just JD(S) but Congress leaders and workers voted for BJP, especially in favour of Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya."

On the possibility of collapse of the coalition government, Ashok said the BJP is not making any effort but there are "unseen hands" in the coalition government, which have become active.

"Those 'unseen hands' are in the party with a symbol of 'hand'. We (BJP) will not make any efforts to topple the government. Let them do it (toppling the government)," he said.

As his remarks set off a controversy, Gowda said that he was referring to just Udbur in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency and not everywhere.

He exuded confidence about the victory of Congress candidate CH VijayShankar, the coalition nominee in Mysuru.

Much to the dismay of candidates and top rank leaders, members belonging to the Congress and the JD(S) have fought against each other defying the orders of their high command.

In Mandya where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy has contested, some Congress and JD(S) workers are reported to have worked in favour of independent candidate Sumalatha, an actress and widow of popular Kannada film actor-turned-politician, Ambareesh.

Sumalatha got the backing of BJP which did not field any candidate.

HD Deve Gowda's another grandson Prajwal Revanna, son of PWD minister HD Revanna, too faced a similar challenge in Hassan from where he was in a direct fight against the BJP's A Manju.

According to JD(S) sources, in Tumakuru too, Deve Gowda had to face a similar rebellion of Congress workers.

As a tit-for-tat, JD(S) workers openly defied working for the Congress in Mysuru and announced in the presence of GT Deve Gowda that they would vote for the BJP rather than Vijay Shankar.

Meanwhile, BJP leader SM Krishna, a former Congress leader, who was Karnataka chief minister, claimed Wednesday that a major change was in the offing in the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, congress, bjp, jd(s), congress-jd(s) alliance
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Arrangements have been made to start free kitchens to provide cooked food to the evacuees, the SRC said. (Photo: PTI)

Massive evacuation ops underway in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued a clarification over demanding a 'ban on burqa' in India in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', stating it may be the personal opinion of the editor. (Representational Image)

Shiv Sena clarifies its 'ban on burqa' remark; calls it personal opinion

Gandhi tweeted: 'The PM says since 2014 sounds of blasts can’t be heard in India. Pulwama...Pathankot..Uri...Gadchiroli...and 942 other major bombings since 2014.' (Photo: File)

'942 bombings since 2014, PM needs to open his ears and listen': Rahul

'I will win...my party is strong and I am getting good response wherever I go in the constituency,' Malkhan Singh claimed. (Photo: File)

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

MOST POPULAR

1

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

2

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

3

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

4

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

5

Space rock left big crater on moon during full lunar eclipse

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham