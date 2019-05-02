Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

Ishrat Jahan case: Former cops Vanzara, Amin discharged

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 12:56 pm IST

The police had claimed they were terrorists and come to Gujarat to kill then chief minister Narendra Modi.

Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: A special CBI court here Thursday discharged former police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.

Vanzara and Amin had filed discharge applications in the court after the Gujarat government refused to grant sanctions to the CBI to prosecute the two former police officers. Special CBI court judge J K Pandya said that since the government has not sanctioned their prosecution, their discharge pleas are allowed and proceedings against them will be dropped in the case.

Under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the government's sanction is necessary for the prosecution of a public servant for an act done as part of the official duty.

Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed by Gujarat police in an alleged fake encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004. The police had claimed they were terrorists and come to Gujarat to kill then chief minister Narendra Modi.

Tags: ishrat jahan fake encounter, gujarat police, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

In a recent letter to Gandhi, the Home Ministry had said it has received a representation from Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Rahul Gandhi as one of its directors. (Photo: File)

Plea in SC seeks direction to debar Rahul Gandhi from contesting LS polls

Asked whether she is dejected about not contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said she 'feared no one' and went by the direction of the party. (Photo: File)

Congress fighting to protect India, 2019 polls is between ideologies: Priyanka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under NYAY scheme. (Photo: File)

Rs 72,000 will be deposited in bank accounts within a year under NYAY scheme: Rahul

As per the initial information, the official said the piece of the lime stucco work probably got detached from the granite slab as it could not stick properly with the previous one and fell off. (Photo: ANI I Twitter)

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

MOST POPULAR

1

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

2

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

3

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

4

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

5

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham