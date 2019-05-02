Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

ED files charge sheet against Zakir Naik in Mumbai

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

This is the second charge sheet in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case, but the first against Naik underlining his role in the matter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The ED Thursday filed its first direct charge sheet against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on charges of money laundering, officials said. The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai and said it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore. This is the second charge sheet in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case, but the first against Naik underlining his role in the matter.  Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

