ED attaches over Rs 70 lakh worth of assets linked to Hafiz Saeed

PTI
The total value of attachment is Rs 73.12 lakh.

The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added. (Photo: AP | File)
New Delhi: The ED Thursday attached assets worth Rs 73.12 lakh in connection with a terror financing and money laundering case linked to global terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, officials said.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to Hafiz Saeed, they added. The total value of attachment is Rs 73.12 lakh.

