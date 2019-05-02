Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

Decide on complaints of poll violations against Modi, Shah before 6 May: SC to EC

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 3:36 pm IST

EC told court that it has already decided on two out of the 11 complaints which were filed by the Congress party against Modi and Shah.

Congress party has alleged that there was violation of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to decide by May 6 nine complaints of the Congress party alleging Model Code of Conduct violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

EC told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that it has already decided on two out of the 11 complaints which were filed by the Congress party against Modi and

Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Senior advocate, A M Singhvi, appearing for Congress Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who has filed a petition in the apex court on the issue, said that they have given 11 representations to EC against the duo but it has taken decision on only two.

"The remaining representations of the petitioners shall be decided by the Election Commission before we hear the matter again on Monday (May 6)," said the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

 

