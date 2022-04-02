Saturday, Apr 02, 2022 | Last Update : 08:58 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Apr 2022  Ready to supply to India any goods it wants to buy: Lavrov
India, All India

Ready to supply to India any goods it wants to buy: Lavrov

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Apr 2, 2022, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2022, 6:38 am IST

The Russian minister also praised India's foreign policy as 'independent' and 'not bowing to US diktats'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

 

New Delhi, April 1

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening told visiting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov that there should be swift “cessation of violence” in Ukraine and conveyed “India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts”.

With India buying Russian oil at highly discounted prices and the Russians apparently willing to offer more, Mr Lavrov had, after talks with external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, earlier declared his country would be ready to supply any goods that India wanted to buy from it, adding that the Rupee-Rouble mechanism is a way to bypass trade in dollars and the Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

 

Discussing the Ukraine crisis and its economic impact on trade ties, EAM Jaishankar told his Russian counterpart that “as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India” and that “it is important for both countries that their economic, technological and people to people contacts remain stable and predictable”.
India has close defence ties with Russia spanning decades and these were also discussed on Friday. Interestingly, Mr Lavrov hailed Russia, India and China as three “natural partners” that have a common approach to resolve problems. The Russian foreign minister wrapped up his scheduled two-day visit to Delhi in the evening after calling on PM Modi.    

 

Asked whether Indian mediation was possible to solve the Ukraine crisis, Mr Lavrov at a select media briefing organised by the Russian side in the afternoon also indicated in a somewhat cautious answer that Russia was seeking certain security guarantees from Ukraine and that the West had ignored its responsibilities, adding that if India wanted to support the peace initiatives, Russia was “not against” this. The Russian foreign minister said, “India is an important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of the problem...If India is with its position of a just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process.” Mr Lavrov also said there was “no approved plan” as yet to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

 

The Russian minister also praised India's foreign policy as “independent” and “not bowing to US diktats”. He appreciated that India was looking at the Ukraine crisis in its “entirety of facts” and “not in a one-sided way”, adding that both countries always “respect and accommodate each others’ interest”.

India has not voted against Russia at the UN on the Ukraine crisis and has also not condemned Moscow for its military offensive in Ukraine.

During the talks on Friday, EAM Jaishankar also sought to convey New Delhi’s consistent stand to Moscow that violence and hostilities ought to end immediately, with New Delhi conveying a veiled disapproval by saying that “differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states”. In his media remarks at the start of talks, the EAM said, “Our meeting today takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic. India, as you are aware, has always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.”

 

In his remarks at the start of talks, Mr Lavrov recalled that bilateral ties and the “privileged strategic partnership” between both nations had sustained “through many difficult times in the past”. Mr. Lavrov said, “We respect basic Indian principles based on legitimate national interests”. Speaking later at the select media briefing, Mr Lavrov said that for gas supplies from Russia to Europe, an “honest scheme” has been found for payment in roubles since the West had “promoted discrimination” by freezing Russian accounts in Euros and Dollars. Mr Lavrov blasted the West for “forcing others to join their politics” and accused the US of acting recklessly in nations such as Libya and Syria.  

 

Tags: sergey lavrov, india-russia ties

Latest From India

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

Rajya Sabha: First time in its history, BJP hits 100-seat mark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

AFSPA withdrawn from large parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur after decades

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

A health worker inoculates a school student with a dose of ‘Corbevax’ vaccine during a vaccination drive held for children in the age group of 12-14, as a preventive measure against Covid-19 coronavirus at a school in Bangalore on March 30, 2022. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

India logs 1,225 new COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham