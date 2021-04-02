Friday, Apr 02, 2021 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Apr 2021  COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months
COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2021, 11:19 am IST

Registering a steady rise for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 per cent of the total infections

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)
 A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: India saw 81,466 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in six months, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 daily new fatalities, the highest since December 6, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

