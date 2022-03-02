Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 | Last Update : 01:52 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Mar 2022  US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief
India, All India

US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2022, 1:39 pm IST

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently) Our relations with Russia will continue," Singh said at a press briefing here.

 

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, "Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

"We are evaluating the situation. There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly," he added.

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said.

 

"We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he said.

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, russia ukraine tensions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Citizens show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes, during the West Bengal Municipal polls, in Birbhum district (PTI)

TMC inches towards massive victory in Bengal civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi seeks innovative solutions for e-waste management, electric mobility

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham