Tuesday, Mar 02, 2021 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Mar 2021  TRP scam: HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
India, All India

TRP scam: HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2021, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2021, 12:32 pm IST

Dasgupta approached the HC in January this year after a sessions court rejected his bail plea

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then. (PTI)
 Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Justice P D Naik granted bail to Dasgupta (55) on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two solven sureties of the same amount.

 

The court permitted him to furnish temporary cash surety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, by which which he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

Dasgupta approached the HC in January this year after a sessions court rejected his bail plea while noting that he had played a vital role in the scam and was the alleged "mastermind".

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then.

He is accused of having misused his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runs all Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

 

Tags: bombay high court, partho dasgupta, hc grants bail to former barc ceo partho dasgupta, broadcast audience research council, accused in the television rating points rigging scam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Jacob had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged. (PTI file photo)

Toolkit case: Court grants one week to Delhi Police to file reply to Nikita Jacob

The petitioner's lawyer submitted before the bench that his client is a government servant, and he will face suspension due to his arrest in the matter. — PTI file photo

Will you marry her: CJI asks govt servant accused of raping minor

During his brief stay at the hospital, the PM chatted with the nurses and other staff and even cracked jokes with them. — PTI

Modi takes first dose of indigenously made Covaxin at AIIMS

Police found Rs. 20 lakh and two kg heroin in a Hyundai Creta owned by one Abdul Momin Peer at a makeshift checkpoint near Handwara. (Representational image: ANI file)

NIA arrests four persons accused of narco- terrorism in J&K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham