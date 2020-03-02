Monday, Mar 02, 2020 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

India, All India

Women in Navy calls for gender equality

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Mar 2, 2020, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2020, 2:51 am IST

“It is about being fair, just and reasonable and allowing gender equality in the spirit and purport,” she said.

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. (Photo: Pixabay)
 In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Women officers seeking permanent commission (PC) in the Indian Navy have submitted before Supreme Court that their plea for PC is not to seek a welfare measure but equal opportunity in nation-building roles. Supreme Court is now in the final stage of delivering judgment on the petition of women officers seeking the permanent commission in the Indian Navy retrospectively.

In a written submission in Supreme Court, Commander Seema Chaudhary said that women officers should be allowed a fair chance to serve as proud officers, in service to the nation.

“It is submitted that the plea of Women Officers of the Indian Navy to serve as Permanent Commission Officers of the Indian Navy, with fairness, and in a just and reasonable manner, is not a welfare measure being sought by the women officers,” she said. She said that the issue is about allowing women, who are competent and capable, equal opportunity in nation-building roles.

“It is about being fair, just and reasonable and allowing gender equality in the spirit and purport,” she said.

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. However, it was not given to officers who were already serving in the Indian Navy before the provision of PC for SSC. Women Officers were inducted for the first time in the Indian Navy in 1991.

Cdr Seema Chaudhary was commissioned in the Indian Navy in August 2007 in JAG Branch.

Last month Supreme Court had said that women officers in the Indian army from the Short Service Commission (SSC) will be eligible for PC and holding of command in non-combat. The SC order had said the provision of PC will be applied retrospectively and for all women officers in 10 branches where Army had allowed PC in 2019 will be eligible for it.

The Supreme Court order had also said that some 255 women officers in Indian army who are in service for 14-20 years and some 77 women officers who have above 20 years service would be given an option of PC within three months.

Tags: gender equality

Latest From India

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD-U will contest 2020 polls with NDA: Nitish Kumar

Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)

At 74, Naveen shows no signs of fatigue

A large number of people, mainly women, came out of their homes to join the anti-CAA protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh, but protests on

Union home minister Amit Shah being garlanded during a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. Soon after delivering his speech at a pro-CAA rally in Kolkata, Mr Shah went to the Kalighat Temple, which is only a few metres away from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata will not be able to stop CAA, claims Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham