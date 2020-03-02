Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh, but protests on

Muslims apart, some protesters from other faiths said they too will appeal to people to join in large numbers to defeat the fascist forces.

NEW DELHI: As parts of Northeast Delhi continued to suffer the pangs of the worst communal clashes in the national capital in more than three decades, a large number of people at Shaheen Bagh, which has been the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amen-dment) Act protests, on Sunday said they were ready to call off their 77-day-long agitation if they were given a written assurance by the BJP government at the Centre that a Rs 10 self-attested affidavit, supported by one or two witnesses, would guarantee them that their citizenship would not be snatched.

Soon after a section of TV news channels said that Section 144 of the Cr.PC, barring assembly of more than three people, had been imposed in Shaheen Bagh, a large number of people, mainly women, came out of their homes to join the anti-CAA protesters. Contrary to the claims made by the channels that a heavy police deployment has been put in place in Shaheen Bagh, a visit to the area revealed there was not a single police personnel near any lane or bylane of the protest site.

Despite living in constant fear of violence and apprehension that they can be removed forcibly at any time, protesters made it clear that they have resolved not to retreat. “Either take back CAA or guarantee us that in the absence of any document like Voter Identity Card, Aadhaar or Passport, even a self attested affidavit on Rs 10 stamp paper, duly signed by one or two witnesses, will be enough to prove our citizenship,” said a 28-year-old Mirza. Asked whether everybody agreed with his suggestion, a 100-odd people assembled near the protest site shouted in unison “Ha… Bilkul… Yeh Manzoor Ha.. (Yes… Surely… This is acceptable to us).”

Akthar Khan, 48, said that many protesters know that the BJP government would not roll back the CAA, but all they want was a clear assurance that their citizenship would not be snatched. “People are scared as many people do not have any document to even prove their date of birth. All that the government should now do is to assure us that a self attested affidavit would be enough to prove our Indian citizenship.”

Asked what they would do if Section 144 of the Cr.PC was imposed, Asif (54) said: “We will still continue with our peaceful protest. After all, we are all peaceful citizens of this country. Instead of removing us, any Central government nominee should visits us. We will greet him with flowers.”

Another protester, who identified himself as 23-year-old Ragib, said that some people were playing mischief by spreading rumours that Section 144 had been imposed in the area. “These restrictions are only in nearby areas like Jasola and Sarita Vihar… That’s why you can see there is not a single police personnel in the entire area.”

As if in solidarity with the families being targeted just 30 km away from them, the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh said that they have decided to intensify their agitation till the new law is either taken back or they are assured that their citizenship is safe in the country. Muslims apart, some protesters from other faiths said they too will appeal to people to join in large numbers to defeat the fascist forces who want to discriminate one particular community in this country.

As some protesters were putting across their point of view why their agitation was important to safeguard the rights of their future generations, many women holding tricolour started singing “Hum Honge Kamyaab” (We shall overcome).