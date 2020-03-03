Monday, Mar 02, 2020 | Last Update : 11:23 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka’s bizarre ‘sedition spree’ continues: Man shouts ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at taluk office

THE ASIAN AGE | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published : Mar 2, 2020, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2020, 9:21 pm IST

This man was a teacher, not an activist, nor affiliated to dissent groups

Raghavendra Ganiga.
 Raghavendra Ganiga.

Udupi: The Karnataka police have arrested a man and booked a sedition case against him for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' at a government office this morning.

Raghavendra Ganiga (43), a resident of Kodi village in Kundapur taluk, mingled with applicants and petitioners at the Kundapur mini Vidhana Saudha (taluk office) and suddenly at about 10 am started shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Jihad Zindabad.'

Most of the people around him were startled, but some took up positions to videograph the curious incident.

The tahsildar was told about it and he called the police.  Raghavendra Ganiga continued to shout his slogans even while being driven away by the police.
The video of Raghavendra shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and police taking him away has gone viral on social media.

This incident is the latest in a sequence of several in which dissenting slogans and acts have taken place for no apparent reason in Karnataka.

It started with the Shaheen School in Bidar staging a play that allegedly insulted prime minister Narendra Modi. Then three Kashmir students made a video in which they sang along to a song with the refrain ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at an engineering college in Hubballi.

Even more bizarrely, a young woman named Amulya Leona suddenly took up ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in the midst of a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru. The very next day a young woman named Arudra held up a pro-azaadi placard at a rally at the Town Hall in Bengaluru.

In each of those cases, the police have slapped sedition cases.

Those close to Raghavendra Ganiga said he is neither an activist nor a person affiliated to any militant organization. He is allegedly mentally ill, separated from his wife and child and living with his parents.

Raghavendra's father Shama Ganiga told reporters, “He has been under treatment from doctors in Kundapur and Mangaluru for eight years. Today I had brought him here for treatment for an eye ailment. He said he would go to the toilet and left without telling me. After sometime this has happened."
Raghavendra Ganiga is said to be a well-educated person who also worked as a teacher for some time. However, he could not continue in the profession due to his mental ailment.

Tags: karnataka sedition, pakistan zindabad, udipi slogan shouting
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi

Latest From India

Police rushed to erase the graffiti.

Pro-Azaadi slogans appear on walls in Bengaluru

File Photo

SC rejects convict's curative plea in Nirbhaya case

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD-U will contest 2020 polls with NDA: Nitish Kumar

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women in Navy calls for gender equality

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham