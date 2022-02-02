Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally

Ahmedabad: Pharmaceutical company Zydus on Wednesday announced that it has started the supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Government of India against their order from its newly commissioned state-of-the-art, Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad.

The company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet® needle-free system, Tropis®, on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose excluding GST.

Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The manufacturing process and in-process material transfers within the plant are automated.

Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organization to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.

The company also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine.