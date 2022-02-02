Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Feb 2022  Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt
India, All India

Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt

ANI
Published : Feb 2, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2022, 10:49 am IST

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com/File)
 A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com/File)

Ahmedabad: Pharmaceutical company Zydus on Wednesday announced that it has started the supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Government of India against their order from its newly commissioned state-of-the-art, Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad.

The company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.

 

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet® needle-free system, Tropis®, on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose excluding GST.

Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The manufacturing process and in-process material transfers within the plant are automated.

Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organization to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.

The company also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine.

 

Tags: zycov-d, zydus cadila, zydus cadila covid vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

With this, India joins the likes of China, Russia and the UK among major economies evaluating the issuance of their own digital currency. — Representational image/DC

RBI to issue Digital Rupee in FY23-Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Education Bill for first time crosses Rs.1 lakh crore

People ride a local train wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus on the day of tabling of the Union Budget at the Parliament, in Mumbai, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Cong

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham