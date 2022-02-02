Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Feb 2022  Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session
India, All India

Rajya Sabha Chairman urges MPs to ensure productive Budget Session

ANI
Published : Feb 2, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2022, 11:57 am IST

Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India.

During his observations in the House today, Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House during this session by reminding the Members of 93.50 per cent of productivity during the Budget Session last year.

 

Informing the Members that there will be a 13-hour debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to Members of both the Houses (from today) and more than 11-hour debate on the Union Budget, Naidu stressed that "These two important overarching discussions enable Members to raise any and every issue while adhering to the spirit of the Rules and Conventions of the House".
He urged the Members to make the most out of the opportunities during these debates.

Stating that this Budget Session is taking place at the mid-point of the 75th year of Independence fought and won for 'Swaraj' by the people, Naidu urged the Members to reflect on the functioning of the House during this historic year.

 

He reminded that the House lost 52.10 per cent of functional time during the last winter session, the first in the 75th year of freedom and a high of 70.40 per cent during the monsoon session last year.

The Chairman said, "This trend of disruptions is highly disturbing. I refer to the same with a fervent hope that we all reflect on the same and conduct in a manner befitting the historic time that we are passing through".

The Vice President noted that the 50 per cent increase in voter turn out from 45 per cent in the elections to the first Lok Sabha during 1951-52 to the highest ever of over 67 per cent in 2019 is a clear demonstration of the continued faith of citizens of the country in democracy.

 

He expressed disappointment saying, "However, our legislatures and elected representatives of the people do not seem to be reciprocating in equal measure with the functioning of legislatures declining over the years."

The Chairman urged the 5,000 MPs, MLAs and MLCs to resolve in this historic year to return to the people the favour they have doing by relentlessly nurturing the democracy over the last 70 years. He further said: "The only way of doing so is to conduct themselves (the 5,000) in a manner befitting the trust the citizens still have in our parliamentary democracy".

Marshalling evidence Naidu sought to dispel the perception that the special allowance of 25 per cent of airfare allowed to MPs till April 1, 2018 and discontinued thereafter, had a bearing on their participation in the meetings of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees. He cited findings of the research undertaken by the Secretariat in the impact of this allowance on attendance in the meetings of the 8 committees of Rajya Sabha.

 

Referring to the commendable achievement regarding anti-Covid vaccination in the country, Naidu placed on record the appreciation of Rajya Sabha to all stakeholders.

Naidu fervently appealed to all sections of the House to ensure a safe and productive Budget session keeping in mind the spirit of the occasion.

Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm from today onwards.

The debate on the motion of thanks will be held for 12 hours and the Union Budget will be debated for 11 hours in Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply is expected on February 8 and that of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Tags: rajya sabha session, rajya sabha chairman m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi addressing BJP workers on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com/File)

Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham