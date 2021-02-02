Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Feb 2021  Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6
India, All India

Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2021, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2021, 10:44 am IST

Union leaders told a press conference that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6

A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
 A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border, on the Haryana side, that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6.

 

They also alleged that farmers have been "ignored" in the Union Budget 2021-22, and water and power supply have been curtailed, and mobile toilet blocks being removed, at their protest venues.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities", adding accounts of some private individuals, who have been very vocal against the movement, have also been restricted.

 

He also claimed that the Union government has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this budget. 

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, and part of the SKM, told reporters that the modalities of the 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 will be decided after discussing it with various unions unanimously, including those protesting at Ghazipur border site, the new focal point of the farmers movement against the new farm laws.

Rajewal claimed during the press conference that scores of people have been "detained by the police" besides FIRs filed against many, including a journalist.

"Our February 6 protest would also be against this harassment faced by journalists who are trying to report the truth from the ground, and the Twitter restrictions," he said.

 

Swaraj Abhiyan's Yadav alleged that the Union government has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this year's budget. And, even percentage of allocation has gone down from "5.1 pc last fiscal to 4.3 pc this year".

He asserted that mahapanchayats are happening in the country, while the government is trying to "have its way".

These mahapanchayats will "dismantle the arrogance" of the government and the agitation will destroy the "shrewdness of the central government," Yadav said.

Asserting that the government is committed towards farmers'' welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed 10 per cent hike in the farm loan disbursal target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, and introduced an agri infra and development cess of up to 100 per cent to create post-harvest infrastructure for improving farmers' income.

 

The minister also proposed higher allocation for Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and Micro Irrigation Fund, and extended Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to APMCs for augmenting infrastructure facilities.

Tags: farm bills 2020, delhi farmers protest, chakka jam, roadblock on february 6, protest at ghazipur border, reduced budget allocation to agriculture sector
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind with Uniond Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, (Image source: PTI)

asdasdasdasdasdsd

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Amitjyoti BhattacharjI (Image source: Facebook)

3 officers in Bengal CEO's office transferred ahead of assembly polls

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for reprsentational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

IMA begins hunger strike over govt's move allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham