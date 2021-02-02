Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:44 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Feb 2021  12 kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose in Maharashtra's Kapsikopri
India, All India

12 kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose in Maharashtra's Kapsikopri

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2021, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2021, 11:05 am IST

The affected children, aged below 5, were admitted to a government hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, the official said. (Representational Image: PTI)
  The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, the official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

Yavatmal: In a case of gross negligence, 12 children were administered hand sanitiser drops instead of oral polio vaccine drops in a village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The affected children, aged below 5, were admitted to a government hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the district official said, adding three healthcare workers will face action for the lapse.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, the official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal said 12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops of sanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained of vomiting and uneasiness, he said.

All the children who were given sanitiser drops were administered polio drops and admitted to the Government Medical College in Yavatmal, Panchal said.

Their condition is stable and they are under observation, Panchal said.

 

He said as per preliminary information, three healthcare workers - a doctor, anganwadi sevika and an ASHA volunteer - were present at the PHC at the time of the incident.

"An inquiry is underway and orders will be issued to suspend all the three healthcare workers," Panchal said.

Meanwhile, another official said the incident came to light when the village sarpanch checked the drops and found them to be hand sanitiser and not polio doses.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fear and have demanded action against the persons responsible for the shocking lapse, he said.

Yavatmal Collector M D Singh visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the children, the official said.

 

The incident took place on the Polio National Immunisation Day, which is observed on January 31.

Tags: sanitiser drops, polio drops, bhanbora primary health centre, kapsikopri village, national pulse polio vaccination drive

Latest From India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6

President Ram Nath Kovind with Uniond Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, (Image source: PTI)

Poll-bound states get big allocations

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Amitjyoti BhattacharjI (Image source: Facebook)

3 officers in Bengal CEO's office transferred ahead of assembly polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham