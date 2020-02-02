PM Modi praises vision, action in schemes

BJP national president J.P. Nadda said that the document is the “testimony of the vision of PM Narendra Modi for the “New India.”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the budget for having “vision” as well as “action” and for its focus on boosting economic growth, as BJP leaders highlighted finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's key announcements to assert that they will help India become a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024.

BJP leaders, ranging from PM Modi to Union ministers and organisational leaders, and their allies showered praises on the Budget which, however, drew mixed reactions from economists and sharp criticism from the Opposition.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda said that the document is the “testimony of the vision of PM Narendra Modi for the “New India.” Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalise tax system, boost basic infrastructure, strengthen banking system, promote investment and ease of doing business, which will further the government’s resolve to make India a US$ 5 trillion economy.

Asserting that the Budget will give an impetus to fulfillment of aspirations of the middle income groups with focus on home for all by giving subsidy to first time buyers and announcing relaxation in income tax, Mr Nadda noted that it also has emphasised on the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the Budget is “promising, proactive and progressive” and it will make India healthy and wealthy in coming years.

“The Budget is not only investment-friendly but it will go a long way in doubling the farmers’ income and unshackling the Indian industry,” he said.