Monday, Jan 02, 2023 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Jan 2023  Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna
India, All India

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2023, 1:35 pm IST

Observing that there was no independent application of mind by the RBI, Justice said the entire exercise was carried out in 24 hours

Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)
 Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

New Delhi: Justice B V Nagarathna of the Supreme Court, who gave a dissenting verdict on demonetisation on Monday, said the scrapping of the whole series of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes had to be done through a legislation and not through a gazette notification as Parliament cannot be left aloof in a matter of such critical importance.

Justice Nagarathna, who was the juniormost judge in the Constitution bench also comprising justices S A Nazeer, B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said the demonetisation of an entire series of notes at the Centre's instance is a far more serious issue that has wider implications on the economy and the citizens of the country.

Observing that there was no independent application of mind by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Justice Nagarathna said the entire exercise was carried out in 24 hours.

"In my view, the power of the central government being vast has to be exercised through a plenary legislation rather than by an executive act by issuance of notification. It is necessary that Parliament, which consists of the representatives of the people of the country, discusses the matter and thereafter, approves the matter," she said.

The judge said the proposal originated from the Centre while the RBI's opinion was sought and such an opinion given by the central bank cannot be construed as a "recommendation" under section 26(2) of the RBI Act.

"Parliament is often referred to as a nation in a miniature. It is the basis of democracy. Parliament provides representation to the people of the country and makes their voices heard. Without Parliament, democracy cannot thrive. Parliament, which is the centre of democracy, cannot be left aloof in a matter of such critical importance," she said.

In her minority verdict, Justice Nagarathna held that the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was vitiated and unlawful.

The apex court in a 4:1 majority verdict upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, saying the decision-making process was not flawed.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

Tags: justice b v nagarathna, supreme court of india, 2016 demonetisation, demonetisation unlawful
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)

Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the customary lists of nuclear installations and prisoners on New Year's day. (Representational image: PTI)

India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and prisoners

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham