Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Jan 2022  10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra down with COVID-19
India, All India

10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra down with COVID-19

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jan 2, 2022, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2022, 8:49 am IST

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde too tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for Covid so far. (ANI file image)
 Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for Covid so far. (ANI file image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for Covid so far. He also said that more restrictions might be imposed if the new Covid cases continue to rise in the state.

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde too tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday informed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

 

In view of more members of Maharashtra legislature contracting infections, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that if the patients keeps increasing in the state, the government may have to impose further curbs.

Appealing to the people to follow the Covid appropriate behavior, Mr. Pawar said, "The infection is increasing rapidly. We curtailed the Assembly session to five days. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid within five days. Everybody including public representatives should Keep in mind the Covid appropriate behavior."

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,170 new cases taking the total number of active cases to 32,225. A total of 460 patients are infected with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra. Of these, 327 cases of Omicron have been reported in Mumbai only.

 

The state also saw seven deaths in 24 hours. Six new Omicron variant infections have been reported in the state. All the six patients with Omicron are from Pune district.

Tags: maharashtra covid 19, omicron cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A health worker sorts vials at a COVID-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Health ministry on children vaccination

Passengers wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus arrive at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Railways earned over Rs 500 crore from Tatkal, premium Tatkal tickets during pandemic

Odisha government has decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3. (Representational image: PTI)

Odisha withholds decision to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 5

CoWIN registration for the age group began yesterday. (ANI Photo)

COVID vaccination for 15-18 age group to begin tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham