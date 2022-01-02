10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra down with COVID-19

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde too tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for Covid so far. He also said that more restrictions might be imposed if the new Covid cases continue to rise in the state.

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde too tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday informed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In view of more members of Maharashtra legislature contracting infections, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that if the patients keeps increasing in the state, the government may have to impose further curbs.

Appealing to the people to follow the Covid appropriate behavior, Mr. Pawar said, "The infection is increasing rapidly. We curtailed the Assembly session to five days. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid within five days. Everybody including public representatives should Keep in mind the Covid appropriate behavior."

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,170 new cases taking the total number of active cases to 32,225. A total of 460 patients are infected with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra. Of these, 327 cases of Omicron have been reported in Mumbai only.

The state also saw seven deaths in 24 hours. Six new Omicron variant infections have been reported in the state. All the six patients with Omicron are from Pune district.