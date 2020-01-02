Sonowal makes emotional apeeal: ‘I am Assam’s son’

Sonowal reiterated that wrong narrative on the CAA by certain destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Wednesday said that his government has given suggestion to the central government, which is in process of frame the rule of the Citizenship Amendment Act, to incorporate their point of view so that interest of indigenous people remains protected. Making an emotional appeal to the people of the state, Mr Sonowal reiterated that wrong narrative on the CAA by certain destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.

“A section has misguided the people by claiming that the CAA will make 1.5 crore Hindus of Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people already living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of this Act. It will become clear when we publish the list after their applications are processed,” said Mr Sonowal.

He made emotional appeal to people: “I am your son…where will I go if you isolate me. I will never compromise with interest of my people.”