Thursday, Jan 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:50 AM IST

India, All India

PM calls Hasina, reaches out to south Asian leaders

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 2, 2020, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2020, 1:29 am IST

It may be recalled that PM Modi had already spoken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about a week ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On New Year’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to several south Asian leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, telling her that "progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties is a priority of his government". The phone call to the Bangladesh Prime Minister is being significant, given the recent controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India and concerns being expressed in some quarters over the possible impact of that controversy on India-Bangladesh ties. Bangladesh has been a very close friend of India in the recent past during the tenures of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

In a statement, the MEA said, "Speaking with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister, inter alia, congratulated her on being re-elected as the president of the Awami League for the next three years. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolence on the untimely demise of former high commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali. The Prime Minister noted the progress achieved in India-Bangladesh relations in 2019. He also stated that the upcoming birth-centenary of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rehman) and 50 years of the Liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his government."

Apart from this, phone calls were made by PM Modi — as part of India’s commitment to the "Neighbourhood First" policy — to almost all leaders of the Saarc nations except Pakistan. Apart from Bangladesh, Phone calls were also made to leaders of Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. It may be recalled that PM Modi had already spoken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about a week ago.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was ignored for obvious reasons due to the current dismal state of Indo-Pak ties. On Wednesday, the MEA said, "On the occasion of the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had telephone conversation with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, The Druk Gyalpo of Kingdom of Bhutan and Mr Lyonchhen (Dr) Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of hutan, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, Ms Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

Tags: narendra modi, sheikh hasina

Latest From India

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal makes emotional apeeal: ‘I am Assam’s son’

Internet service on mobile phones was restored in Ladakh’s Kargil district last week whereas the landlocked region’s Leh district had been spared from communication blockade on August 4. (Representaive image)

SMS in J&K a New Year joke?

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut takes to FB after brother ‘snubbed’

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari’s backers demand bigger role

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham