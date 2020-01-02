Major changes in BJP likely after Makar Sankranti

Other changes include the appointment of presidents and various office-bearers of state units of the party and its various morchas and offshoots.

New Delhi: The BJP’s much-awaited organisational overhaul is likely to take place in the aftermath of Makar Sankranti, in January, an auspicious period according to the Hindu calendar. Sources claimed that among likely changes will be the relinquishing of the BJP president’s post by Amit Shah, and the induction of working president J.P. Nadda into the top job.

Other changes include the appointment of presidents and various office-bearers of state units of the party and its various morchas and offshoots. It is understood that the organisational changes took long as the party wanted to consolidate itself in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections. The overhaul is expected to lead the party into important Assembly polls like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and UP.

The BJP’s core team is also likely to undergo changes as many leaders will either be replaced or given different roles. It is understood that Mr Nadda might bring in a new team and confidants into the organisational setup, with the blessings of outgoing party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said these changes are likely to take place in mid-January, after Makar Sankranti — the period considered particularly auspicious to embark on new ventures. The period before this major festival is not considered auspicious for

any important assignments.