Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested

Published : Jan 2, 2020
The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire.

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

