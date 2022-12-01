Thursday, Dec 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2022, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2022, 12:59 pm IST

Live webcasting is being done from 13,065 polling stations to keep a close eye on the process

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))
 People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Gandhinagar: Gujarat in its first phase of polling on Thursday recorded around 19.13 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.

As per the Election Commision of India (ECI), Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 26.47 per cent while Devbhumi Dwaraka recorded the lowest voter turnout at 15.86 per cent.

The voter turnout in Amreli was 19 per cent, Bharuch recorded 17.57 per cent, Bhavnagar was 18.84 per cent, Botad at 18.50 per cent, Dangs at 24.99 per cent, Gir Somnath at 20.75 per cent, Jamnagar was at 17.85 per cent, Junagadh at 18.85 per cent, Kachchh was at 17.62 per cent and Morbi at 22.27 per cent.
Meanwhile, the voter turnout at Narmada was 23.73 per cent, Navsari was at 21.79 per cent, Porbandar was at 16.49 per cent, Rajkot was at 18.98 per cent, Surat was at 17.92 per cent, Surendranagar was at 20.67 per cent and Valsad was at 19.57 per cent.

The polling is underway in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will also be declared on the same day.

Voting for the second phase in 93 seats will be held on December 5.

