India to take charge of G-20 from today

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST

Scores of meetings have been planned over the next few months in the run-up to India hosting the prestigious G-20 summit in September, 2023

NEW DELHI: India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. Scores of meetings have been planned over the next few months in the run-up to India hosting the prestigious G-20 summit on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. India had symbolically accepted the presidency from Indonesia during the recently concluded G-20 summit in Bali, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G-20 (Group of Twenty) is an "intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the USA) and the European Union (EU)".

At Bali earlier this month, Mr Modi assured the G-20 grouping that "India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented" and that it would "strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action" and "a catalyst for global change". He added that the "G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony".

Mr Modi also said that "it is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 presidency" and that India would "organise G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country" so that "our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness", as he hailed India as the "mother of democracy".

The Prime Minister had said: "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. Over the next one year, we will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action."

"India will strive to take forward Indonesia's commendable initiatives during its G-20 presidency... Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation. The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 chairmanship -- One Earth, One Family, One Future," he said.

The Prime Minister had also said that "during its G-20 presidency next year, India will work jointly with G-20 partners" and that "the principle of data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of our presidency." 

