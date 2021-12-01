Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Two militants including JeM commander killed in Kashmir's Pulwama gunfight

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 11:59 am IST

The other slain militant is believed to be a Pakistani national Furqan

The fighting broke out soon after the security forces laid siege to Qasbayar village of Pulwama’s Rajpora area to flush out militants dead or alive. (Representational image: PTI)
SRINAGAR: Two militants including an alleged IED expert were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district early Wednesday. The duo, the police said, were associated with proscribed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) group.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said that the fighting broke out soon after the security forces laid siege to Qasbayar village of Pulwama’s Rajpora area to flush out militants dead or alive.

 

He said that among the slain is JeM commander Yasir Parray who was an IED expert. The other slain militant is believed to be a Pakistani national Furqan. He claimed that both of them were involved in several terror incidents and that their killing is “big success” of the security forces.

J&K police in a tweet on behalf of the IGP said, “Pulwama encounter update: #Militant commander of proscribed outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign militant Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success.” 

Tags: 2 militants killed, gunfight
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

