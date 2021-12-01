Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Dec 2021  PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss strategy for Parliament winter session
India, All India

PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss strategy for Parliament winter session

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 11:57 am IST

The meeting was attended by ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to attend the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to attend the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with top Ministers in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the winter session, to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a meeting with ministers to discuss the strategy.

The meeting comes at a time when opposition leaders are protesting demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.

However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor.

The second day of the session also remained a jerk as the Opposition leaders held protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

 

The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

Tags: parliament winter session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The fighting broke out soon after the security forces laid siege to Qasbayar village of Pulwama’s Rajpora area to flush out militants dead or alive. (Representational image: PTI)

Two militants including JeM commander killed in Kashmir's Pulwama gunfight

An elderly man, who earlier refused the vaccine, receives the vaccine for COVID-19 during a door to door vaccination drive in Sativeti village, on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 8,954 fresh Covid cases, 28 per cent higher than yesterday

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting a health worker to spread awareness about the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Six passengers returning from 'high-risk' countries test positive in Maharashtra

Opposition leaders protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Rajya Sabha logjam continues over MPs' suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham