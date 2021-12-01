Plea against Kangana Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future

The plea also sought direction to transfer all the FIRs filed across India against the actor to Mumbai's Khar police station

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme court against actor Kangana Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future in order to maintain law and order in the country.

The plea filed by advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal also sought direction to transfer all the FIRs filed across India, against the actor for her remarks on farmers' protest, to Khar police station, Mumbai, and charge sheet be filed in a period of six months along with expeditious trial within a period of two years.

The advocate said that Ranaut's remarks and posts on social media "are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots".

"The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused," read the plea.

The plea filed through advocate Anil Kumar stated that the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India are required to be directed by the Court to take certain prohibitions and preventive measures on social media posts of Ranaut.

None of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the Country, stated advocate Chanderpal in the plea.

In terms of the recent comments made by Ranaut as regards the Farmer's Laws vis a vis its irrelevant reference as a 'Khalistani Arm twisting tactic', all complaints received and FIRs registered all over India may be sent to the Khar Police Station at Mumbai, it added.

Referring to Ranaut's social media posts, the plea said that her posts infer that all Sikh farmers are separatist and are aspirants of a separatist state of Khalistan and that the farmer issue was nothing but a Khalistan versus State.

"Such kind of irresponsible statements can spread hatred amongst the Indians resulting in the disunity of the Country," plea further stated.

Khalistan issue is not at all related to the farmers' issue and racking up this issue in association with an unrelated topic is only intended to not only gain cheap publicity but also to misrepresent a good number of Sikh Farmer as separatist Khalistani, added the plea.

It also stated, "The farmers who had objected to the three Farm Laws and the farmer policy were from all faiths, various states of India and not only from Punjab or only from the Sikh Community."

Ranaut further attacked directly on the worship of the Sikh faith by saying that the Sikh must acknowledge Indira Gandhi as their Guru, it added.