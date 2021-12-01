Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Dec 2021  Pak model defiles Kartarpur Sahib
India, All India

Pak model defiles Kartarpur Sahib

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 8:51 am IST

The Pakistani model said she did not intend to hurt anyone and the pictures were intended to be a memory of her trip to the Kartarpur Sahib

According to media reports, the Pakistani model, who was identified as Sauleha, had apologised on her Instagram account and deleted the pictures. (Photo: Twitter)
 According to media reports, the Pakistani model, who was identified as Sauleha, had apologised on her Instagram account and deleted the pictures. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan’s Charged’ Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan to lodge its strong protest over the desecration of the Kartarpur
Gurudwara Darbar Sahib by a Pakistani model, who posed bare-headed for her clothing brand at the Gurudwara complex.

Calling the incident reprehensible, New Delhi said it once again “highlights
the lack of respect” for the faith of minority communities in Pakistan and
demanded a probe into the matter, which hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

 

According to media reports, the Pakistani model, who was identified as Sauleha, had apologised on her Instagram account and deleted the pictures.

The Pakistani model said she did not intend to hurt anyone and the pictures
were intended to be a memory of her trip to the Kartarpur Sahib.

“Recently, I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn’t done to hurt anyone’s sentiments or anything for that matter,” the Pakistani model was quoted by media reports as writing in her post.

“However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don’t respect their culture,
I am sorry,” “the Pakistani model added.

 

Location: India, Delhi

