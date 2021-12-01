DGCA postpones resumption of scheduled international flights from Dec 15

Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 05:09 PM IST

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 3:49 pm IST

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the new COVID variant.

Scheduled international flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

