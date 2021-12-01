Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Dec 2021  At -2.5 degrees Celsius, Srinagar records coldest night of season
India, All India

At -2.5 degrees Celsius, Srinagar records coldest night of season

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 1:14 pm IST

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. (AP file photo)
 Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. (AP file photo)

Srinagar: The minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across Kashmir, with several weather stations in the valley including Srinagar city recording the coldest night of the season so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from minus 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

 

This was lowest minimum temperature recorded in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir this winter, they said.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, dropping from minus 3.3 degrees Celsius 24 hours earlier.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. The famous ski resort was the warmest place in the valley last night.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

 

The MET Office has said the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till December 3.

A weak Western disturbance is likely to hit the region towards the weekend, the officials said, adding the precipitation will end the dry spell of weather in the valley.

The wintry conditions in the valley set-in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year. 

Tags: lowest temperature
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Villagers through a field along a road amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Normal to above normal minimum temp likely over northwest India: IMD forecast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Uttarakhand on Dec 4

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Plea against Kangana Ranaut seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future

Travellers from the

Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham