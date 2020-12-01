Tuesday, Dec 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:31 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Dec 2020  All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if farmers' demands not met within 2 days
India, All India

All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if farmers' demands not met within 2 days

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2020, 12:05 am IST

President of the Union said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members protest after police imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border, during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)
 Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members protest after police imposed section 144 at Ghazipur border, during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The All India Taxi Union on Monday threatened to go on strike if the demands of the farmers, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at different border points of the national capital, are not met within two days.

President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers.

 

"We request the prime minister, home minister and agriculture minister to revoke these laws. The corporate sector is destroying us.

"If government does not take these laws back in two days, then we will remove our vehicles from the roads. We request all drivers across India to stop their vehicles from December 3," Bhullar said.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

Farmers have come to Delhi for a "decisive battle" and will continue their stir against the new agri-marketing laws, their leaders said, adding that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

 

Security was beefed up by the Delhi Police and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital after rejecting the Centre's offer that they shift the protest to Burari to start a dialogue before the scheduled date of December 3.

Tags: all india taxi union, farmers protest, taxi strike, farm laws

Latest From India

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech

Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)

After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham