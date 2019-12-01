Modi govt claims Ram temple as achievement

Another major highlight would be setting up of the Jal Shakti ministry to ensure potable water supply to people.

New Delhi: The unanimous verdict of Supreme Court of India on Ram Janmabhoomi, clearing way for construction of a grand Ram temple, is one of the biggest achievements that is being claimed by the Narendra Modi government in its campaign on the social media marking completion of six months of its tenure.

The campaign, “Phenomenal Six Months of Modi 2.0”, launched today also lists achievements like Abrogation of Article 370, implementation of triple talaq bill, Ayushman Bharat, subsidies to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Sources stated that the attempts would be made by both the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring out the people friendly policies of Narendra Modi government in front of the masses. Cabinet ministers and senior BJP functionaries have been tasked with projecting these achievements before the masses, sources added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred the global goalkeeper award by bill and Melinda gates foundation for his swachch bharat initiative is also one of the achievements being projected as a major achievement of first six months. Another major highlight would be setting up of the Jal Shakti ministry to ensure potable water supply to people.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed out that the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed the country’s development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced unity. In a series of tweets using the hashtag “6monthsofIndiafirst”, the prime minister said the government “aspires to do even more in the times to come”.

As part of the campaign the elected representatives have also been tasked with bringing it to the notice of people that the Parliament is working extra time to ensure welfare of people. “The Budget Session of Lok Sabha has been the most productive ever, which was the first session of 17 Lok Sabha, was the most productive ever after 1952,” the campaign would elicit.

The campaign would also highlight the national security as focus area for the government. The leaders would also ensure that rural areas are made aware of the fact that india has refrained from signing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, providing relief to agricultural, industrial and trade sector.

As part of the public awareness blitzkrieg various ministries and departments have prepared detailed campaigns, audio visual as well as social media, to reach out to the masses, sources said. The campaign also highlights India’s growing stature at international level and the success of Howdy Modi event in the United States of America.