Hyderabad gangrape: Mothers want accused sons punished

Mohammed, a resident of Jakkulare village, has been working as a driver for five years.

Hyderabad: After learning that their sons were accused of the gang-rape and murder of aveterinary doctor, their mothers said they felt no mercy for them. They would accept it if their sons were punished.

Ms Moula Bi, the mother of prime accused Mohammed alias Areef, told the media: “My son came home at about 1 am on Friday. He said he had an accident and a girlhad died. He took a bath and went to sleep. Within two hours, the police came and took him away in a car. I accept that my son has done a mistake."

The mother of J. Naveen said, “He left on Wednesday to work and did not return. I do not take my son’s side. If such a thing happens to my daughter, I would react in the same way. He has done a mistake. Punish my son as you do the others. Whatever the punishment is, it should be equal to him.” Ms Jayamma, the mother of C. Chennakeshavulu and resident of Gudigandla, said, “My son was sleeping at home when Areef called him to unload a lorry. On Friday, the police came to my home and took him. My son will not do this, he is innocent. If he had done anything wrong, punish him. A mother has lost her daughter and it is not right for me to say that I want to save my son.”

Chennakeshavulu’s younger sister said that her brother was not working due to a kidney ailment.

“Areef took him with him. He does not even have a drinking habit. He stopped consuming alcohol after treatment at Nims (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences). He would not have done anything wrong.”