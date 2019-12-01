Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

India, All India

Shah meets N-E CMs, regional leaders to discuss CAB issue

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 5:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 5:55 am IST

Most of the regional parties and civil society groups raised the issue of how CAB could affect the tribals.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately.

Most of the regional parties and civil society groups raised the issue of how CAB could affect the tribals.

Sources said the home minister has indicated to the lawmakers that the CAB may not affect the tribal areas protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and those governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitu-tion. These areas may be exempted from the ambit of the proposed Bill, Mr Shah is believed to have conveyed to the delegations.

Later, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly said even though most of the civil society groups have opposed the earlier bill, the new the redrafted bill will ensure that the interests of the ILP-regime areas and the Sixth Schedule areas are protected.

Mr Sarma also said separate legislation may be brought on the recommendations of a committee set up by the home ministry to look into the options of providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam.

The Assam-based political party AIUDF, headed by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, has opposed the bill, which aims to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki said they opposed the 2016 bill but if the new bill excludes the ILP-regime states, it can be considered. President of the All Bodo Students Union Pramod Boro said they have conveyed to the home minister that they opposed the CAB as it does not provide any safeguard to the tribal areas, sources said.

The home minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB.

The ILP regime is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The CAB was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A large section of people and a few organisations in the Northeast has opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Tags: amit shah, citizenship amendment bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The SPG cover of the Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) was replaced with the Z-plus security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by the government.

Shiv Sena on SPG removal: Must not play with someone’s life

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Bill to bypass HC in death penalty: G Kishan Reddy

Protests and candlelight rallies were held at Mumbai, Delhi and other prominent cities and towns across the country. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad gangrape: Lawyers say won’t fight for accused

Rafael said it remains fully committed to its partner DRDO and displays Indo-Israel robust and long-term relationship that fosters joint development of products for tomorrow. (Photo: Representational image)

Israel firm apologises to DRDO for missile jibe

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham