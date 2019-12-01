Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 PM IST

India, All India

'BJP misusing Constitution, will teach lesson in K'taka bypolls': Mallikarjun Kharge

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 5:02 pm IST

Kharge further said that all disqualified MLAs will lose as they cheated the ideology and party and people are angry at them.

'BJP is distributing money to the voters which is dangerous to democracy. At present, BJP is putting pressure even on voters. If they don't succeed through these means then they raise religious things to fight elections,' Kharge said. (Photo: ANI)
 'BJP is distributing money to the voters which is dangerous to democracy. At present, BJP is putting pressure even on voters. If they don't succeed through these means then they raise religious things to fight elections,' Kharge said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing the Constitution and they will be taught a lesson in the upcoming Karnataka bypolls.

"BJP is misusing the Constitution. So let us see what happens next (about Congress alliance with JDS). People are watching everything how the power is being misused at the state and central levels," Kharge told reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.

"It is important to teach BJP a lesson and we have to win all 15 seats.
Indicating that the party was not averse to ally with JD(S), he said, "There are sources saying that JDS and Congress will come together to form the government after the bypoll results."

Kharge further said that all disqualified MLAs will lose in Karnataka as they cheated the ideology and party and people are really angry at them.

He also accused the BJP of using nefarious means to win the elections.

"BJP is distributing money to the voters which is dangerous to democracy. At present, BJP is putting pressure even on voters. If they don't succeed through these means then they raise religious things to fight elections," he said.

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Karnataka and of being impervious to the state's concerns.

"The local leadership of BJP promised of bringing funds from the centre if their government came to power in Karnataka but they brought nothing even after such a huge flood. Modi neither spoke about Karnataka nor did he visit the state," he said.

"In my opinion Modi hates Karnataka, I don't know what is the reason. Does he hate Karnataka because he hates Yediyurappa? He never helps Karnataka due to reasons unknown to us," he added.

Speaking on Maharashtra politics, Kharge said: "We formed the government with Shiv Sena even when our President was not in favour of it. But suggestions by MLAs, other parties and leftist parties suggested us to keep BJP away from the power which is why we formed the government with NCP and Shiv Sena. We just wanted to keep the fascist party away."

The by elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, karnataka bypolls, congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Kejriwal said that he considers himself the elder son of every family of Delhi, and so it is his responsibility to provide a comfortable life to the people. (Photo: File)

Delhi's law and order situation grave, urge HM to take stringent steps: Kejriwal

BSF orders Court of Inquiry against for standard operating procedure violation. (Photo: File)

BSF jawan killing: 2 BGB officers transferred, court martial proceedings initiated

Hardev Mashru had abducted the child on Friday night from the city's 80-feet ring road and raped her near Bharatnagar locality. (Photo: Representational)

Man held for abducting, raping 8-year-old girl in Rajkot

Gehlot said the economy of the country was suffering but the government was not bothered about it. (Photo: File)

BJP's negative thoughts leading to its fall: Ashok Gehlot

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham