Bill to bypass HC in death penalty: G Kishan Reddy

MoS was speaking to mediapersons after meeting with Priyanka’s family members.

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: The Centre will amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to bypass High Courts with regard to levying the death penalty on men for committing atrocities on women, Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Dr P. Priyanka Reddy case. He was speaking to mediapersons after meeting with Priyanka’s family members. Mr Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was readying the amendment Bills for introduction in the Budget Session. The amendments propose that appeals against the death sentence imposed by trial courts can only be made in the Supreme Court or with the President. He said a draft has been prepared after collecting feedback from all states.

