Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Assam to set up RAF teams to end man-elephant conflict

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 5:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 5:05 am IST

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that during the last four years, around 1,169 incidents of man-elephant conflict were reported in the state.

Elephant expert Kaushik Barua however attribute this to shrinkage of elephant habitat.
 Elephant expert Kaushik Barua however attribute this to shrinkage of elephant habitat.

Guwahati: Bogged down by growing incidents of man-elephant conflicts, the Assam forest department has decided to form a team of rapid action force (RAF) in each forest division of the state to curb the menace.

Pointing out that a total of 359 people died in man-elephant conflicts in past four years, Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that during the last four years, around 1,169 incidents of man-elephant conflict were reported in the state.   

Each RAF team will be equipped with arms and other equipment to tackle the situation, the minister said. “Man-animal conflict is now becoming a common phenomenon in Assam and the north-eastern region,” he added.

“In Assam, 91 people had died due to man-elephant conflict in 2016, while 83 died in 2017, 98 in 2018 and 87 died this year so far. Similarly, 263 incidents were reported in 2016, 398 in 2017, 293 in 2018 and 215 in this year so far,” Mr Suklabaidya said.

“There are 13-14 forest divisions out of 33 divisions in the state where more such incidents have been reported during the winter season. To tackle the situation and reduce the incidents, we are now going to form a rapid action force. Few forest department personnel will be deployed. We will provide vehicles, guns and other equipment to them. The entire process will be completed within a week. We will try to deploy at least one Rapid Action Force team in each place and they will alert 24 hours.”

Asserting that his government has initiated various measures to reduce the conflict situation in the forest areas, the minister, however, claimed that such incidents have gradually declined in the state in comparison to previous time.

Elephant expert Kaushik Barua however attribute this to shrinkage of elephant habitat.

“Although elephants and human beings are two different species, they have the common requirement of land. For whatever reasons, there is a growing shrinkage of land,” he said.

Referring that as many as 62 elephants have died in the state since January this year and  altogether 63 people have been killed in conflict, Mr Barua was not sure if measures like RAF would help ion reducing the conflict.

Tags: rapid action force, man-elephant conflict

Latest From India

The SPG cover of the Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) was replaced with the Z-plus security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by the government.

Shiv Sena on SPG removal: Must not play with someone’s life

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Bill to bypass HC in death penalty: G Kishan Reddy

Protests and candlelight rallies were held at Mumbai, Delhi and other prominent cities and towns across the country. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad gangrape: Lawyers say won’t fight for accused

Rafael said it remains fully committed to its partner DRDO and displays Indo-Israel robust and long-term relationship that fosters joint development of products for tomorrow. (Photo: Representational image)

Israel firm apologises to DRDO for missile jibe

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham