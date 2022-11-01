Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on

Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

Morbi (Gujarat): With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital on Tuesday morning, the death toll stands at 135, said the Morbi District Collector.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

"With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," told Morbi District Collector.

Commandant Prasanna Kumar, NDRF rescue incharge said, "We have been continuing our search and rescue operations since yesterday. We have resumed today morning and continuing. We have not been informed about any official number of persons missing but it is suspected that three or four persons may be there in the river bed. Though we have not recovered anybody or a missing person today but we will continue the operation."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Morbi in Gujarat today.

Earlier on October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

"We arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks," said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range.

"As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident," he added.
On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.
The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness.

As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

Tags: morbi bridge, morbi bridge collapse
Location: India, Gujarat

