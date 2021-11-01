Monday, Nov 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Nov 2021  Five more countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate
India, All India

Five more countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2021, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2021, 8:07 pm IST

Last month, Hungary and Serbia had agreed with India to mutually recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Earlier today, the Australian government gave recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for traveller's vaccination status in the country. (AFP Photo)
 Earlier today, the Australian government gave recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for traveller's vaccination status in the country. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Five more countries including Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius and Mongolia have decided to recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more countries recognise India's vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

 

During a Special Briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said India has proposed a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certification at the G20 Summit.

"The issue of vaccination certification was, I think discussed especially with the EU representatives," he said.

Earlier today, the Australian government gave recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for traveller's vaccination status in the country.

Recognition of Covaxin, along with the previously announced recognition of Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of India, as well as other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia, the statement from Australia's Department of Health informed.

 

Last month, Hungary and Serbia had agreed with India to mutually recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Tags: covid-19, covid-19 vaccination, covid-19 vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Mamata claims Congress in 'compromise' with BJP, refuses to rely on her past ally

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers will strengthen protest from Nov 27, warns Tikait

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sameer Wankhede to meet NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submit caste documents

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham