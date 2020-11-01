Sunday, Nov 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Nov 2020  Over 91 per cent Indians infected with COVID-19 have now recovered
India, All India

Over 91 per cent Indians infected with COVID-19 have now recovered

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 1, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2020, 5:17 pm IST

The active cases have dropped substantially and are only 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases: Centre

CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre, Daryaganj in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre, Daryaganj in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With 46, 963 fresh cases, India till Sunday logged in a total of 81.86 lakh COVID-19 cases while the overall fatalities crossed 1.22 lakh with 470 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. Among those who died was Tamil Nadu’s agriculture minister R. Doraikkannu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13.

However, a steady decline in active cases continued for the third consecutive day as active cases fell below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months. Presently India’s total active cases are 5.70 lakh and the number of recovered patients are 74.92 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 58, 684 people were discharged from medical supervision. Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 91.54 per cent.

 

“The active cases have dropped substantially and are only 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases. With the consistent decline in the active cases, the cases per million in India are among lowest in the world. India’s average cases per million stand at 5,930,” Union health ministry officials said. The global cases per million is 5, 819 while that of the United States of America is 26, 745.

Officials said India’s deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stands at 88 while that of the world is 152. Brazil, with 748 deaths per million population, has the highest.

 

Tags: coronavirus in india, covid-19 in india, coronavirus recovery rate

