Sunday, Nov 01, 2020 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Nov 2020  Kashmir Valley shuts against new land laws; Hurriyat Conference is upbeat
India, All India

Kashmir Valley shuts against new land laws; Hurriyat Conference is upbeat

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 1, 2020, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2020, 11:15 am IST

Market places and other business centres in almost all major cities and towns of the Valley remained closed

Security personnel patrol at a closed market during a strike called by the Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PT)
 Security personnel patrol at a closed market during a strike called by the Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PT)

Srinagar: Normal life came to a grinding halt across Kashmir Valley on Saturday in response to a call issued by separatist Hurriyat Conference against various moves initiated by the Centre in past fifteen months particularly enacting a series of new land laws and amending some of the existing ones recently to make all Indian citizens eligible to own immovable properties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Market places and other business centres in almost all major cities and towns of the Valley remained closed whereas only skeleton transport services besides private cars were plying on select routes. The impact of the strike call was maximal in Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk and its neighbourhood and entire central Srinagar.

 

Hurriyat Conference faction led by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the success of the strike call a “befitting reply” to the Centre and “outright rejection” of all the “anti people” moves and decisions taken by it since August last year in J&K.

This was for the first time since August 5, 2019 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories that the amalgam faction had openly issued such a call. Sources close to the Hurriyat Conference said that its leadership is upbeat and their cadres are whipped up over the widespread endorsement of the strike call.

The Mirwaiz is under house arrest since August 5 last year but his close associates Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari had in a joint statement issue here on Wednesday strongly denounced the “incessant anti people orders being issued by the government of India at frequent intervals to intimidate and psychologically torture the people of J&K”.  They had said that this “imperial approach” is bound to fail and reiterated the amalgam’s call for engagement and dialogue among stakeholders for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

 

Meanwhile, CPIM’s J&K face Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has alleged that a year after “arbitrary” J&K Reorganization Act was implemented “in an undemocratic and unjust manner on October 31 last year, the “onslaught” by the BJP government at the Center on the basic and democratic rights of people of J&K continues unabated.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Tarigami said that the new land laws notified on Monday like the new domicile rules notified earlier in April, do nothing to assure the people of J&K that their concerns on demographic change are being taken into consideration. “Instead the BJP government wants to convey to the people of J&K there that they are completely incidental to its plans for the one-year-old Union Territory”.

 

He asserted, “It is important to understand as to who will buy land in the erstwhile state of J&K now. The new land laws will allow large land sharks and the corporate to play their game which will be a ruin of the gains and advancement made by the peasantry and their children over the decades”.

He added that just days after the Centre opened land of J&K for outsiders, the J&K administration has transferred 24 thousand kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce Department for so-called investment purposes while almost an equal land will be notified shortly following clearance from the Forest Department to 65 big corporate houses to set up their units.

 

He alleged, “The intention to abolish the Constitution of J&K and revoking Articles 370 and 35A was to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. Now with such laws everything becomes clearer. From August 5, 2019, the BJP government’s actions in J&K have smacked of hubris, as if to say, ‘we do what we do because we can’”.

He said that that may win some elections for the BJP, but it is not a solution to the longstanding problems in Kashmir.

Tags: kashmir land laws, hurriyat conference, kashmir strike

Latest From India

Maintain social distance!

COVID-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Indo-Nepal border to have laser walls

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

MALABAR's phase 1 will begin off Vizag

BJP National Vice-President Mukul Roy with party's West Bengal President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh (L) during party's core committee meeting, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)

BJP tries to curb rising infighting in its Bengal unit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham